Star Wars Cookbook Recipe for Green Milk Cheesecake

A Jedi uses The Force for knowledge and defense — and also whipping up delicious snacks.

That last task will get a little easier thanks to Star Wars: The Ultimate Cookbook, which hits shelves Tuesday, October 10, and includes more than 80 recipes inspired by the myriad planets in the Star Wars universe. Authored by Maz Kanata’s chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs (with help from humans Jenn Fujikawa and Marc Sumerak), the book features enough desserts, entrées and drinks to satisfy even the pickiest Rebel pilot.

Sumerak previously authored 2019’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook, while Fujikawa is behind pop culture cookbooks inspired by The Princess Bride and Ghostbusters.

“I do a lot of research to incorporate Star Wars in-universe references, be it colors of planets that would be used in the foods or that are native to certain planets,” Fujikawa explained to Book Time in 2021. “My writing partner Marc Sumerak writes the stories to go along with my recipes and we work well together. I always want my dishes to feel familiar, but otherworldly at the same time.”

One such otherworldly dish is Green Milk Cheesecake, inspired by Ahch-To, the planet where Rey discovered Luke Skywalker living in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi. Keep scrolling for Us Weekly’s exclusive recipe:

Green Milk Cheesecakes

Makes 12 cakes

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 ¾ cups vanilla wafer cookie crumbs

⅓ cup unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

For the filling:

1 ¼ cups heaving whipping cream

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon matcha powder, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Prep a cupcake pan with liners.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the cookie crumbs, butter and brown sugar. Press into the bottom of the liners. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl with a hand mixer, whip the heavy cream, just until stiff peaks form. Place into the refrigerator to chill.

4. In a large bowl, stir the cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, matcha powder, lime juice and vanilla, until just combined.

5. Fold in the whipped cream.

6. Spoon onto the crusts, using a spatula to even them out.

7. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours until firm.

8. Dust with matcha, to serve.