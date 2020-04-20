“Inconceivable!” Robin Wright and Cary Elwes reunited over video to celebrate the upcoming release of The Princess Bride on Disney+ — and fans can’t get enough of the sweet moment.

Wright, 54, and Elwes, 57, chatted about how they were each adjusting to the new normal of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic before making the big announcement about their 1987 film on Monday, April 20. “If I was stuck in front of my TV, I could think of some fun things to watch. Like that Princess Bride movie we made together,” Elwes teased in a video shared to the Disney+ Instagram page.

The House of Cards alum joined in on the witty banter and asked, “Does that mean that we get to take a selfie with Mickey [Mouse]?” Her former costar quickly replied, “Well, they better say, ‘as you wish,’ to that or else I want no part of it.”

After commenting that she was “thrilled” to bring the beloved romantic comedy to a new audience on the streaming platform, Wright said, “It was so great connecting again with Cary (via cyberspace).”

The dynamic duo shared the screen in director Rob Reiner‘s adaptation of William Goldman’s 1973 novel — and the charming fairytale has stolen hearts for decades. When the film celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017, Reiner, 73, remembered it being “an impossible sell” to studios.

“I had a meeting with this executive at Paramount. She said, ‘We love your films. What do you want to do next?'” the filmmaker told Variety at the time. “I said, ‘Well, you don’t want to do what I want to do.’ She said, ‘No, that’s not true. I want to do what you want to do. I said, ‘No, no. You want me to do what you want to do.’ She said, ‘No, no. I want to do what you want to do. What is it?’ I said, ‘The Princess Bride.’ She said, ‘Well, anything but that.'”

Though it wasn’t an instant hit when it came out, Reiner’s risk paid off. The Princess Bride, which also starred Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant and Billy Crystal, has become one of the most beloved romantic comedies in recent history — and its stars remember it just as fondly as its fans.

“I was honored and petrified,” Wright told Variety about making the transition from daytime soap actress to movie star. “But it was just the warmest family.”

The Princess Bride is available to stream on Disney+ starting May 1.