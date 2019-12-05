



Stephen and Ayesha Curry are giving back in a big way. The couple’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, an organization improving the lives of kids and families in California’s Bay Area, and No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, announced a partnership on Thursday, December 5.

Through this union, the two entities will address childhood hunger in Oakland, California, and all across the country. Stemming from Ayesha, 30, and 31-year-old Stephen’s longtime support for No Kid Hungry, Eat. Learn. Play. joins forces with the anti-hunger campaign to ensure all kids have access to three healthy meals a day.

“Being a mom, it’s extremely hard to accept that there are kids who aren’t getting enough to eat,” Ayesha said in a press release. “When I began working with No Kid Hungry, I knew right away they were making a difference in kids’ lives. It was only natural they’d be our perfect partners to help make sure kids in Oakland, and throughout the country, get the nutritious food they need.”

This partnership is part of the reason why the Currys are now serving as No Kid Hungry’s first-ever National Spokesfamily. In this role, and through their foundation’s larger partnership, the couple will use their voices for advocacy across California, make programmatic investments in No Kid Hungry’s work in Oakland and raise national awareness, funds and public will for the one in 7 American kids currently living with hunger.

“I know firsthand the fuel a healthy meal provides to perform at your best, and that’s just as true for kids in classrooms as it is for me on the court,” the three-time NBA Champion said. “Helping kids succeed is why we started Eat. Learn. Play. and why I’m excited we’re partnering with No Kid Hungry to take our work to the next level. Even one hungry kid is one too many.”

Through the month of December, Eat. Learn. Play. will match every donation made to No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 2.5 million meals for hungry children across the country.

This is hardly the first time the Currys have used their joint star power to help others. In November, Ayesha — an owner of several successful restaurants — gave a working mom with a baking business the surprise of a lifetime when she treated her to a professional photoshoot, plenty of bakeware and more.

For his part, aside from his ties to the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Stephen has promoted the importance of mental resilience and helped fight malaria with the release of limed-edition sneakers via Under Armour.

Additionally, No Kid Hungry has a history of enlisting stars to help raise awareness for its mission to eradicate childhood hunger. In August 2019, the initiative released an array of celeb-designed goodies — including a spatula created by Lisa Vanderpump and a Kristen Bell-crafted mug with sloths on it.