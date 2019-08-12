United for a good cause! Celebrities including Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Bell and more recently teamed up with Williams-Sonoma to design a limited-edition collection of kitchen items that will raise money to help combat childhood hunger in the United States.

More specifically, 13 stars created spatulas in conjunction with the luxury retailer, which launched its fifth annual Tools for Change fundraising program on Monday, August 12. The initiative benefits No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. This year, Williams-Sonoma is aiming to raise $2.5 million, which will help connect children in need to nearly 25 million meals.

In celebration of the campaign’s fifth year, limited-edition mugs featuring the most popular celebrity designs from previous campaigns will also be available. The mugs retail for $12.95, while celeb-designed spatulas are priced at $14.95. The items are now available at Williams-Sonoma stores and online.

“We are committed to helping No Kid Hungry fight childhood hunger in the U.S. by raising money and awareness,” said Williams-Sonoma president, Ryan Ross, in a statement. “To date our company, along with the help and generosity of our customers, colleagues, corporate partners and celebrity friends, has helped raise more than $8 million and provided up to 80 million meals to help children in need across the country. Our $2.5 million fundraising goal for 2019 will help provide 25 million additional meals for children in need.”

For Bravo boss Andy Cohen, who welcomed his first child, Benjamin, in February, this cause hits close to home. “As a new dad, it’s important to me more than ever to make sure all kids get the food they need to grow up healthy and strong,” the Real Housewives executive producer explained. “I’m fortunate to have a platform that reaches millions and believe I have a responsibility to shine more light on the issue of childhood hunger in the U.S., and encourage my fans to help No Kid Hungry reach more kids in need.”

Starting on Thursday, August 15, this year’s spatula designers will be spreading the word on social media by competing in a “spatdown” ⁠— posting about the campaign with the goal of selling the most spatulas. What’s more Williams-Sonoma will make a $5,000 donation to No Kid Hungry on behalf of the winner.

Scroll down to see this year’s celeb-designed spatulas, as well as a handful of mugs created by famous faces in years past!