Feel the rush! Sugar Rush, a new fun-filled walk-through experience, will be emerging next month in L.A. From the same company that brought the drive-thrus WonderLAnd and Haunt’Oween, there will soon be a candy-fueled family adventure in Woodland Hills, California.

The one of a kind event has recently attracted the likes of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Christina Aguilera, Elizabeth Berkley, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and many more. This time around, guests of the amusement park will be able to take their little ones outside of their vehicle, which will be Covid-friendly in terms of social distancing and the limited amount of people allowed during a given time.

An expansive 40,000-plus square feet of space at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard will turn into an oasis of “colorfully sweet installations, oversized props, art displays, custom parade floats, whimsical sets, countless curated photo ops, performances, immersive tunnels, geodesic domes, and multiple candy-powered interactions,” per the press release. There will be six vast immersive environments for friends, families and even dogs to enjoy.

The hit Christmas attraction, WonderLAnd, was open to the public in late 2020. Filled with Christmas light tunnels, a massive holiday tree forest, an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and an abundance of holiday cheer, WonderLAnd was featured all over social media. Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro even shared an Instagram Story with his daughter Ariana Sky taking in the spectacle!

The same team from Experiential Supply Co. has previously worked on the 2020 Halloween attraction Haunt’Oween, IT Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie and Smallfoot, which centered around the movie’s premiere in 2018.

“The drive-throughs have been a lot of fun and were necessary last year during the holidays,” Jasen Smith, CEO of Experiential Supply, said in the press release. “Now we feel it is time to welcome families into our world on foot to take in the rich immersive environments we are building. The vast walking path we are creating naturally makes for a safe, distanced, and intimate experience. There are magical things to see and interact with. Plus, everyone’s favorite, candy, is included in your ticket price!”

Sugar Rush will be open daily beginning April 2 and will remain open for a month. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $30 for a single ticket and $108 for a family of six. For more information, visit ridesugarrush.com.