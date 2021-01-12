Eat up! Doughnuts are so beloved that there are two holidays to celebrate them — National Glazed Doughnut Day on January 12 and National Doughnut Day on the first Friday in June.

Some celebrities, however, don’t need a designated day in order to chow down on one of the fried sweet treats. Us Weekly has rounded up snapshots of stars eating the tasty confection in honor of the food-centric holidays, including Ben Affleck, Prince Harry and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” the Good Will Hunting actor told Collider in March 2019 of the Massachusetts-headquartered doughnut and coffee company. “It’s very weird. I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have been spotted eating the beloved food over the years as well. The Skims creator was gifted a box of glazed Krispy Kremes by her mom, Kris Jenner, for Valentine’s Day in February 2019 and has been seen indulging on camera from time to time too.

A month prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stopped at a doughnut truck in San Francisco before getting on a plane back to Los Angeles to party with John Legend.

Harry, for his part, purchased a box full of jelly and custard-filled confections during a visit to Borough Market in London in 2017. The former military pilot’s trip to the venue took place one day after it reopened following terror attacks in the city several days prior.

Former Bachelorette couple Bristowe and Shawn Booth once used doughnuts as a symbol of their love. The duo, who got engaged in 2015 on the season 11 finale of the ABC series, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together the following year by feeding one another heart-shaped versions of the popular breakfast food at a Dunkin’ in California. The pair called it quits in November 2018.

Other stars including Gisele Bündchen choose to indulge with a box of the glazed dough balls while working. The supermodel devoured multiple Krispy Kreme doughnuts during the 9th annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City in 2003.

Scroll down for more photos of stars treating themselves to doughnuts all year long!