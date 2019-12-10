



Talk about an unforgettable meal! Timothée Chalamet was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 9, and recalled a recent experience he had dining with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 23, said the sit-down dinner was actually part of rapper Kid Cudi’s January birthday celebration, which in and of itself was almost too much for him to handle. “Kid Cudi, that’s my favorite artist ever. I wouldn’t be acting without him, I wouldn’t be pursuing this crazy career,” Chalamet said. “I just texted him on the morning of his birthday and he said to come to dinner.”

Added the actor: “I did not know that’s what I was walking into.”

The New York native, who noted that the guest list also included Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, called the experience “awesome” and “surreal,” especially since he was unaware of the celebrity guest list beforehand. In fact, the Golden Globe nominee was so starstruck at one point that he had to “go in the bathroom [and] send a couple texts” to friends.

While Chalamet said dinner with Kid Cudi, 35, would have been “surreal” in its own right, the presence of Kardashian, 39, and West, 42, took the meal to new heights.

“We were hanging out and then it feels like there was an earthquake in the restaurant,” he said of when the famous couple walked in. “It was, like, epic. You feel the energy and I turned around and I was like, ‘Holy s–t.’”

Chalamet admitted to feeling like a “fraud” at the star-studded celebration, which is why he turned to his pals for some help. “I sent a text to friends like … does this make sense?’” he told Fallon, 45. “And they were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the s–t out of you. You go back to the table.’”

Upon returning to the table, Chalamet said he was able to have a “good time” once the food arrived because, as he implied, it acted as a helpful distraction from the A-list group.

Kardashian posted several photos from Kid Cudi’s birthday feast on Twitter on January 31. Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t appear in any of the snapshots, all three of the pictures feature the birthday boy surrounded by Chalamet, West and Davidson, 26.

In one photo, the quartet are looking at something on the “Soundtrack 2 My Life” rapper’s phone. In another, they’re smiling broadly in front of a dessert plate. “Happy Birthday @KidCudi,” Kardashian tweeted at the time.