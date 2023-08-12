Cameron Diaz’s summer-time salad is the perfect dish to have at your next outdoor get-together.

“When I’m dreaming about my ideal summer afternoon, it includes a fresh summer salad, a crisp glass of sauvignon blanc and a table full of friends,” Diaz, 50, exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

Diaz’s go-to dish is her summer crush salad which she created in partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop Kitchen. The meal features greens, carrots, peas, avocado and mango mixed with a homemade vinaigrette. The array of vegetables makes the plate look bright while making you feel refreshed.

If you’re like Diaz and want to find a wine pairing that compliments this fresh salad, the actress has the perfect recommendation. Her organic wine brand, Avaline, makes a sauvignon blanc that pairs perfectly.

Keep reading to get Diaz’s summer salad recipe:

Summer Crunch Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients:

For Vinaigrette:

¼ cup cashews, toasted

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp sriracha, or hot sauce of your choice

1 lime, juiced

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp fresh ginger

1 tbsp miso paste

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 clove fresh garlic, grated or finely minced

1 tbsp gluten-free tamari or soy sauce of your choice

½ cup sunflower oil

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

For Salad:

4 cups salad greens of your choice

1 cup snow peas, julienned or sliced thin

1 cup carrots, julienned or sliced thin

½ cup cucumbers, cut into ¼-inch half-moon slices

½ mango, peeled and julienned or sliced thinly

2 avocados, cut in half and sliced

For Garnish:

1 cup mixed fresh herbs (like a blend of mint, cilantro and basil)

¼ cup cashews, toasted and roughly chopped

½ cup puffed rice

2 fresh lime wedges

Instructions:

For Vinaigrette:

1. Place everything into a blender except the sunflower and toasted sesame oils.

2. Blend on high until fully blended and smooth. With the blender still running, slowly stream in the oil to emulsify the dressing.

3. Set aside until ready to use. You can make the dressing in advance and refrigerate for up to five days.

For Salad:

1. Layer this salad in a bowl: Start with your salad greens on the bottom and then layer in all of the vegetables, mango and avocado.

2. Garnish with the herbs on top.

3. When you’re ready to serve, toss the dressing with the salad and top with the cashews and puffed rice. Serve with a lime on the side.