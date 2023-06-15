Cameron Diaz has her summer meal plan ready to go — and it apparently consists of just two items.

The Charlie’s Angels actress, 50, showed off her refrigerator in an Instagram video on Wednesday, June 14, revealing that it contains only salad and white wine. The upload was created to promote Diaz’s collaboration with Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop Kitchen, but fans were quick to make jokes about how much they appreciated her streamlined pantry options.

“Ideally this is how my fridge would look,” one Instagram user quipped in the comments section. Another chimed in to add, “That is my kind of fridge!!”

In her own caption, Diaz explained that the salads are the Cameron Summer Crunch Salad, which is now available from Goop Kitchen for diners in Southern California. Fans outside of the area can whip up their own version at home using a recipe shared via the website for Avaline, Diaz’s wine brand.

“I’m so excited to team up with @goopkitchen to release my favorite summer salad, which pairs *perfectly* with our new Avaline Sauvignon Blanc,” the Bad Teacher star wrote. “It’s full of big flavors and crunch, with crisp gem lettuce, sweet-and-spicy mango slaw, crunchy snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, avocado slices, and served with a side of puffed rice, candied cashews, and goop Certified Clean cashew vinaigrette. You’re going to love it!”

Diaz launched Avaline in 2020 with friend Katherine Power. The duo were inspired to create their own wine collection after realizing that many varieties for sale are packed with undesirable ingredients. “It starts in the vineyard, with the land, with how the grapes are cared for from the moment they come onto the vine,” the Other Woman star explained to InStyle in July 2020. “If you’re not drinking wine with organically grown grapes, you’re drinking pesticides — it’s nothing you want inside of you.”

Avaline’s wines are also vegan, which Diaz noted is not necessarily true of all wines. “People just assume the wine they’re drinking is vegan,” she explained. “Most wines are not — they’re filtered through either egg whites or fish bladder lining.”

While it may seem like drinking wine negates the benefits of eating salad, Diaz has always been adamant that the occasional indulgence is also important for health and happiness.

“Well-being is an equation,” she explained to Cosmopolitan UK in 2015. “Remember, you don’t have to have the whole cake, you can have a piece. Don’t deprive yourself. Have fun. Just be self-aware. If your equation is 80 percent good, 20 percent bad most of the time, then a little movement toward the center isn’t going to affect you much.”