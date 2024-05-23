Stepping into Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s new sandwich shop, Something About Her, feels like stepping into a Nancy Meyers movie — and that was exactly what the Vanderpump Rules stars intended.

“I love rom-coms and Nancy Meyers, because they are just so fancy-free and whimsy,” Maloney, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively when we got a sneak peek at the new shop on Tuesday, May 21. “John [Hutman] designed the space, who is also Nancy Meyers’ production designer, [and he] really helped bring that vision to life.”

While the West Hollywood shop is small, Us was blown away by the gorgeous aesthetic. Adorned with watercolor portraits of the reality stars, fluffed pillows and green detailing, it truly feels like a French café.

“Katie came up with the most brilliant phrase. She said, ‘We want to romanticize lunch,’” Madix, 38, told Us. “I just thought that was so perfect.”

The romantic theme extends into the shop’s menu as well. “The name of the space is Something About Her, so we wanted to highlight the women,” Maloney added. “We had to name [the sandwiches] after iconic leading ladies.”

The real question is, do the sandwiches actually taste good? Plenty of reality stars start restaurants, product lines and more, but the execution doesn’t always work — so Us put the Something About Her sandwiches to the test. Keep scrolling to find out which sandwiches are must-trys, and which you might want to skip:

Something About Her is open now.

The Meg

Price: $14

Us rating: 4/5 stars

Presumably inspired by Meg Ryan — whose rom-com credits include When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle — this refreshing sandwich featured a blend of flavors including tzatziki sauce, feta cheese and sundried tomatoes. This is not your typical sandwich, and it offers a lighter option reminiscent of a sunny Greek getaway.

Us loved this Mediterranean delight, which is sure to inspire patrons to say, “I’ll have what she’s having!”

The Cameron

Price: $19

Us rating: 3/5

There’s something about this sandwich. Us loved the rustic ciabatta bread and the zing of pepperoncini that made up this simple, yet sophisticated sandwich, but at $19, we were expecting more meat.

Likely referencing Cameron Diaz — of There’s Something About Mary and The Holiday rom-com fame, to name a few — The Cameron packs a flavorful punch with salami, mortadella and soppressata paired with a garlic aioli and red onion. Still, this sandwich left something to be desired.

The Drew

Price: $14

Us rating: 4.5/5

Maloney and Madix knew exactly what they were doing with this baguette packed with mango-jalapeño jam and goat cheese — flavors that even Drew Barrymore’s 50 First Dates character couldn’t forget.

This sandwich was truly an out-of-body experience, with layers of crisp apple and cucumber adding a refreshing crunch along with balsamic glaze, arugula and mint. A flavor journey in every bite, The Drew is our top pick and not to be missed!