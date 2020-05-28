For Whitney Port, the kitchen is the heart of the home.

“I have vivid memories… with my parents sitting on all the countertops and having a lot of our heavy conversations there, and really just always ending the night there,” The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

So when it came down to renovating her own kitchen, the reality star aimed for that same feeling: “It’s important to make it welcoming,” she notes.

To get the cooking area of her dreams, Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, worked with interior designer Marie Flanigan. “My husband is really the cook in the family, so he was, kind of, the guide leading the way in terms of what he needed,” says the “With Whit” podcast host. “He definitely did want a big island. We wanted a big farmhouse sink. We wanted a little bar area where we could use it for entertaining but also have a cute little setup with stools.”

The parents of Sonny, 2, also opted for open shelving to display their dishware. “It’s really lovely,” she continues. “We can accessorize the space and really make it your own because sometimes kitchens can feel a little cold.”

Her favorite parts of the room are the countertops and backsplash. “I didn’t want to do a simple gray marble,” explains the entrepreneur. “I knew that I wanted the stone to have a little bit of personality. So it has this peach color and all these really different pretty shades of blue. Every time I walk into the kitchen, I just love looking at it.”

Another reason it was important to design the kitchen the way she wanted is because “it is where we spend most of our time,” Port says.

While Rosenman usually does the cooking, Port does the baking. Her go-to recipe? Author Liz Moody’s heathy cookies (recipe below).

“I just have always felt really comfortable baking a cookie,” she adds. “I tend to gear more towards baking than cooking.”

Want to see more of Port’s kitchen? Watch the video above to get a tour of the room.

Liz Moody’s Healthy Cookies

Makes 6-8 cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup unsalted creamy almond butter (well stirred)

1/2 cup almond flour

1/4 tsp fine-grain sea salt

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate

Maldon or flaky sea salt, to sprinkle (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, use a large spoon to beat together the egg, vanilla and almond butter until combined. Stir in the almond flour, salt, coconut sugar and baking soda until smooth. Stir in the walnuts, oats and chocolate chips, working the dough a bit to get all the ingredients distributed evenly (the dough will be thick — that’s OK).

3. Scoop the dough into rounded teaspoonfuls and drop them onto the baking sheet. Sprinkle with Maldon or sea salt, if using. Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until the edges turn golden brown.

4. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

With reporting by Marc Lupo