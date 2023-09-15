Yellowstone fans know Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau as the Dutton family’s private chef, but he’s not an actor by trade — he’s a real cook.

Guilbeau has been working as the show’s on-set caterer since 2018 while occasionally making appearances in front of the camera to rustle up barbecue, biscuits and octopus for John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and company. This week he released his first cookbook, Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook, which features 55 original recipes inspired by the Paramount Network series.

“I was able to put a lot of my staple dishes in here,” Guilbeau exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the book’s debut. One such dish is his blueberry cobbler, which he says is a go-to because it’s much easier to make than most desserts.

“I was never a great baker because there was so much measuring and science and math involved,” he joked. “So, I started working with making cobblers because it’s something you can make on such a large scale, and you can make it pretty quickly with minimal measuring.”

The cobbler, he promised, isn’t too complicated to try at home. “It’s important to remember to keep things real simple sometimes,” he explained. “Just a few simple ingredients can really, really shine very well if you give it the time.”

Keep scrolling for Guilbeau’s blueberry cobbler recipe:

Beth and Rip’s Sweet Blueberry Cobbler

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

⅓ cup granulated sugar plus 2 tablespoons, plus granulated sugar for sprinkling

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg

1 cup whole milk

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pound fresh blueberries

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ cup unsalted butter

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, ⅓ cup of the granulated sugar, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg to combine. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, egg and vanilla until blended.

3. In a third bowl, toss together the blueberries, lemon zest, lemon juice and remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar.

4. Place the butter in a 10-inch cast-iron pan and place the pan in the oven. When the butter is melted, whisk together the flour mixture and the milk mixture until just combined; there will be a few lumps remaining, which is OK. Pour the batter evenly over the melted butter, and then spoon the blueberry mixture evenly over the batter.

5. Bake until the juices are bubbling and the cobbler is cooked through and golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes.

6. Let cool slightly before serving with scoops of vanilla ice cream.