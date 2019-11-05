It’s About So Much More Than Food

Teigen has made a name for herself as a lover of food (who also happens to be a darn good cook), but the Cravings website includes a whole lot more than tips on how to cook and where to eat. As the star states in the Cravings welcome video, she wants this site to be “a place where you can see everything that is our family.” In that vein, the site includes additional videos from the clan’s trips around the world, clips explaining family traditions and recipes and more. “We wanted to share everything in one little spot for you guys,” the Target cookware creator concluded in her welcome remarks.