It’s Not Uncommon to Find This Taco Truck at the Legend-Teigen House

Teigen was one of the early celeb pioneers of summoning food trucks to her house, and one of her favorites is the Tacos Y Birria La Unica truck. According to the star, the food-filled vehicle has been to her home “so many times.” In fact, Teigen is so fond of the truck’s frequent house calls that she almost didn’t want to include it in her Los Angeles restaurant guide. As she put it: “I’m a little scared to put this place on here, since they’ll get even busier, and then never be avail to come to my house, but I love you guys and them so please go enjoy their food as much as I have.”