John Often Surprises Chrissy With Food

Teigen has often talked about Legend’s own culinary skills (he cooked for her every day during her pregnancies), and, as it turns out, the Grammy winner loves to delight his wife with food. In a video from the family’s trip to Italy in June 2019, Legend works with “Chef Luca” in Tuscany to whip up an Italian meal for Teigen. “I’m going to make a very special treat for my wife,” the Oscar winner states in the clip. “We’re going to make fried meatballs.” Despite a language barrier, Legend and Luca managed to make a “fantastico” meal.