Busy Philipps is a big fan of margaritas — and she knows a thing or two about what makes one worthy to drink time and again.

“My ideal meal is chips and salsa and a margarita,” Philipps told The Cut in January 2017. “I grew up in Arizona. I grew up on chips and salsa. It’s in my blood.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum explained that Mexican food is something she includes in her overall wellness routine, which she described as “doing the best you can for your body, your brain, and your soul, so to speak.”

The Girls5Eva star noted that “no one’s perfect” and wellness is “not about being so hard on yourself.” For Philipps, that means allowing herself to indulge in her favorite cocktail from time to time.

“I went through a period of time where I was really hard on myself and my body, wanting it to be different than it was, working so hard at it, and trying to deprive myself (not in a dangerous way — just being really strict),” she told the outlet. “Ultimately, that’s not a thing that brings me mental health. I need a margarita. I need some guacamole in my life.”

The He’s Just Not That Into You actress reiterated in September 2017 that she “loves a margarita on weekends” while detailing her daily routine to Cosmopolitan.

While chatting with Delish in August 2018, Philipps shared her go-to places for the ultimate tequila-based cocktail.

She revealed that when she’s in Los Angeles she can’t pass up a margarita at Petty Cash. If the This Will Only Hurt a Little author is in New York City she often grabs a sip at Soho’s Atla.

“I’ve been working at this for a long time,” the Made of Honor actress joked to the outlet, noting that she usually sticks to a regular margarita with salt on half the rim.

The former talk show host shared her tried and true “Margarita Monday” recipe with fans in December 2018 during her time on Busy Tonight. The drink contains 2 ounces of tequila blanco, 1 ounce of fresh squeezed lime juice and ½ ounce of agave nectar shaken and poured over ice, according to E! News.

Philipps, however, isn’t opposed to a tropical spin on the Mexican specialty. In May 2023, the former Cougar Town star toasted to a “moody Monday” by drinking a blood orange margarita, according to a series of Instagram photos.

