No thanks! Busy Philipps isn’t exactly proud that her child Birdie’s friends think she’s a hot mom — at least not while they are in middle school.

“Birdie also told me that the boys in their grade said I was a MILF,” the 42-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 20, at The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade pop-up in New York City.

While those around the Freaks and Geeks alum laughed and said, “That’s the best compliment,” Philipps disagreed. “Not from seventh grade boys, no,” she recalled telling the group.

The Girls5Eva star may not be cool with getting attention from 13-year-old Birdie’s classmates, but she is happy with the bond she has with her eldest child.

“Birdie’s just a very unique individual and always has been. Birdie really likes hanging out with me for the most part,” Philipps explained. “They like showing me things that they’re interested in, which I appreciate. We have a good relationship, and it definitely ebbs and flows.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares Birdie and Cricket, 8, with husband Marc Silverstein, noted that she’s “not besties” with her kids, but she thinks that’s how it should be.

“I really loathe when parents call their children their best friends because I hope that’s not true for both of your sakes,” Philipps added. “But Birdie’s awesome. We have some teen moments, to be sure, but by and large, I feel really grateful to have such an intelligent and awesome kid, two of them. But, like, as a teenager, I feel like Birdie’s really coming into their own and shining.”

The Cougar Town alum joked that while she does have a good bond with her children, they are both at the age where “literally everything I do is embarrassing to them.”

She explained: “It’s like my entire life is an embarrassment to my children at this point, which is fine. I’m OK with it. I get it.”

When push comes to shove, Philipps’ kids are aware that they live “such a blessed existence,” the Illinois native told Us, noting that her friends and contacts have proven to be an asset when trying to impress Birdie and Cricket.

The Made of Honor actress recalled recently taking Birdie to see Olivia Rodrigo. Birdie was “kind of freaking out [with] teenager vibes” before they ran into Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s youngest daughter, Iris Apatow, who said “Hi” to Philipps while waking with the “Drivers License” songstress, 19.

“Birdie knows Iris and, like, it made it all feel like, ‘Oh, my God, my mom is cool.’ Like, for one sec, for one brief second, I think Birdie thought I was cool,” Philipps told Us.

While her kids may not consider her cool, Philipps has continued to impress Hollywood with her acting roles and business ventures. Most recently, she teamed up with Rao’s Homemade to kick off their new The Saucery pop-up space in NYC.

“I’m obsessed. I walked in here and I was like, ‘This is the best place in the world.’ It’s like a marketplace, but you can [also] try out different sauces and wine pairings,” she said of the experience. “They have bloody Alfredo drinks. Like, they made bloody marries out of the Alfredo [sauce]. And then you can shop [since] it’s a marketplace.”

The pop-up also features Rao’s Homemade products and “limited reserve” items like a white truffle sauce.

“100 percent of the proceeds are going to Jersey Cares, which is a nonprofit that Rao’s Homemade has been partnering with for the last several years,” Philipps added. “Rao’s is based in New Jersey. And so, I think it’s important to give back.”

The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade is open from Friday, April 22, to Sunday, April 24, at 579 Broadway in New York City.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

