It’s all about the cake! As the quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic continues, Google users across the country have been cooking and baking like crazy.

With that in mind, Google has been tracking tons of food-related data regarding what its users are searching for, and the search giant just shared its list of the most googled cake recipes with Us Weekly. The data, which lists the top 10 cake recipes googled around the nation from April 12 to Wednesday, May 13, proves that when it comes to cake, Americans are all over the map.

In 10th place, for example, is the ever popular ice cream cake. With many Dairy Queen and Carvel stores across the country currently closed, it makes sense that people from California to New York would be interested in learning how to whip up the frozen dessert, especially as summer approaches and temperatures rise.

Given that millions of Americans celebrated Easter on April 12, it’s no surprise that “bunny cake” nabbed the No. 9 spot. The animal-themed dessert is sometimes served to celebrate the holiday, especially if you have little ones at home. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart even has an elaborate bunny cake recipe that uses buttercream frosting topped with shredded coconut to give the adorable (yet edible) creatures some lifelike texture and definition.

Mug cake cinched the No. 6 spot, likely because that sweet treat, which as its name implies is a cake made in a coffee mug, typically requires very few ingredients and almost no cleanup. In fact, mug cakes have been trending on TikTok in recent weeks, particularly because they are easy to make and can often be cooked in a microwave, instead of an oven.

According to Google, search interest for the term “cake” has reached an all-time high over the last 30 days. Other food terms experiencing unprecedented popularity right now include “taco,” “omelette” and “smoothie.” Similarly, search interest for the terms “Thai cuisine,” “Mexican cuisine” and “Jamaican cuisine” has also spiked.

And while people are cooking quite a bit now, interest in delivery and take-away options are also popular. Some of the most searched terms in the past month relating to delivery include “pizza near me,” “sushi near me” and “seafood near me.”

Scroll down to see the most googled cake recipes in America!