National Cheese Day is upon Us! The annual holiday, which falls on Thursday, June 4, is a celebration of all things cheesy and delicious. With that in mind, Us Weekly has rounded up a handful of celebrity-approved recipes in which cheese is the savory star. After all, is there any better way to honor this popular food?

For Chrissy Teigen, when it comes to cheese-focused recipes, she’s all about her own cheesy garlic bread, which is a popular dish from her Cravings cookbook. In fact, the cookware designer loves the snack so much she shared the recipe for it with her Twitter followers amid the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. “Here you go, friends. I know I should tell you to buy the book but in these times, you deserve it 💕,” she tweeted at the time, along with a photo of the complete recipe.

However, the star’s love of cheese hardly ends with just one dish. She’s also a devoted nachos fan and doesn’t discriminate when it comes to the various types of the dairy product.

In an August 2014 interview with Esquire, the Bring the Funny judge dubbed American cheese the most “underrated cheese.” She has since waxed poetic about multiple variations of the staple on Twitter. In fact, a birthday present she received in December 2019 involved the tasty substance. “Two of my birthday gifts. A cheese wiz cheesesteak from Pat’s and a barefoot dreams blanket,” she tweeted at the time, along with a picture of her cheese-covered meal.

For Buddy vs. Duff star Buddy Valastro, the best cheesy recipes are those that are made with love. As the Next Great Baker alum told Us exclusively in June 2019, one of his most beloved dishes was actually created by his wife, Lisa Valastro.

“Every Father’s Day [Lisa] makes an out-of-this-world spread of food that I look forward to for weeks and weeks leading up to that special Sunday,” Buddy explained at the time. “She always makes sure to include her amazing Eggplant Parmesan for me because she knows I can’t resist having more than one helping.”

To Buddy, part of the magic of the dish is that it’s “so simple,” yet “unbelievably delicious.”

Scroll down to see more of the stars melty favorites in honor of National Cheese Day!