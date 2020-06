Stanley Tucci

The Devil Wears Prada star wowed the internet in April 2020 when he whipped up a cocktail, but his culinary expertise goes beyond drinks. In October 2012, he released his first cookbook, The Tucci Cookbook. His second work, The Tucci Table, came out in October 2014 and was co-authored by his wife, Felicity Blunt. The actor’s niche is family-friendly recipes that are “simple to make and magnificently delicious.”