Lavash Pizza with Prosciutto, Roasted Red Peppers and Honey

Wolf called this recipe “a great base recipe for lavash/flatbread pizza.” She added: “Use any toppings you like.”

Makes 1 pizza

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 whole-grain lavash (Trader Joe’s makes a great one) or flatbread

• 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 2/3 cup marinara sauce (I get down with Rao’s.)

• 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 4-ounce ball fresh mozzarella, sliced into thin rounds OR grated

• 2/3 cup roasted red peppers jarred in water, drained and chopped

• 2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto (4 slices), torn into large pieces

• 8 fresh basil leaves, torn into small pieces

• 1 tsp honey

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. (If you have a pizza stone and want to use it, by all means, go ahead.)

2. Place both flatbreads on a large baking sheet and brush very lightly with olive oil. Bake for 3 minutes until very lightly crisped but not browned.

3. Remove the flatbreads from the oven and spread with marinara sauce in an even layer. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper and top with cheese, roasted red peppers and prosciutto.

4. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling and the edges of the lavash are dark brown. (Pay attention! Things go from brown to burnt shockingly fast.)

5. Top the pizzas with basil and drizzle with honey. Slice each pizza into four pieces and dig in.