Spinach-Artichoke Grilled Cheese

Wolf’s tip for this tasty treat: “Any bread and cheese will do. Sub mayo if you don’t have yogurt.”

Makes 2 sandwiches

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 4 packed cups baby spinach, chopped

• 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

• Kosher salt, to taste

• 1 6-ounce jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and finely chopped

• 2 scallions, whites and light green parts only, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt

• 3 tbsp Pecorino Romano cheese

• 2/3 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

• 4 slices whole-grain bread (I love whole-wheat sourdough for this.)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, just until fragrant. (Be careful not to burn it!!) Add the spinach, red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt, and cook just until wilted, about 90 seconds. Turn off the heat and stir in the artichoke hearts, scallions, yogurt and Pecorino Romano. Transfer the filling to a bowl. Taste and season with a little salt, if needed.

2. Assemble your sandwiches! Divide the filling between two slices of bread and top each with 1/4 cup mozzarella. Close the sandwiches with the remaining two slices of bread. Lightly brush the outside of the sandwiches with the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil.

3. Wipe out the skillet used for the filling and return it to the stovetop. Heat the pan over medium heat. When hot, add the sandwiches to the pan. Cover the pan with a lid, and cook for about 3 minutes or until the undersides are golden brown. Carefully flip the sandwiches, and sprinkle half of the remaining mozzarella on the top of each sandwich (a little less than a tablespoon on each). Cover and cook for another 3 minutes until the opposite sides have browned. Flip the sandwiches so the cheesy side is in direct contact with the pan. (You’re creating a crispy cheesy crust on your grilled cheese here, dudes.) Sprinkle with the remaining cheese, cover and cook for a minute or so until the cheese is browned and crisp. Flip the sandwiches one more time and cook for 1 minute to brown the cheese on the opposite sides. Slice the sandos in half and serve immediately.