Ultimate Sloppy Josés

“Use any ground meat and whatever type of beans you have on hand,” Wolf said of this savory staple.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 lb ground chicken breast

• 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into small pieces

• 1/2 medium red onion, finely chopped

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 3/4 tsp ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

• 2 tbsp tomato paste

• 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce (sometimes labeled “tomato puree”)

• 1/2 tsp honey

• 1 15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

• Juice of 1/2 lime

• 4 whole grain rolls or buns

For serving:

• 1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar (optional)

• 1 romaine heart, finely chopped

• 1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled and sliced

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the ground chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring and breaking up the meat with a spatula or until no longer pink.

2. Add the bell pepper, onion, oregano, cumin, garlic powder and red pepper flakes and cook for about 6 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute (just to mellow the acidity), then stir in the tomato sauce, honey and pinto beans. Simmer gently for 10 minutes to allow the flavors to mingle and the sauce to thicken slightly. Turn off the heat and stir in the lime juice. Taste and season with a little salt, if necessary.

3. Pile the chicken mixture onto the rolls and top with cheese, romaine and avocado. Get sloppy.