The Time the Mandoline Struck Twice

In the Cravings post, Teigen noted that this double whammy of a kitchen fail was so scarring that it now has its own nickname. “We call this day in Teigen-Legend history ‘Sunday, Bloody Sunday.’ All we could do was laugh-cry ourselves to urgent care,” she explained. “Luckily nothing can scare me away from scalloped potatoes.”

These days, Teigen and Legend “don’t f–k around and wear Kevlar gloves” whenever a mandoline is involved.