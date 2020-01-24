Demi Lovato may have laid low for the past year or so, but thanks to Postmates, fans are getting a peek into the 27-year-old singer’s every day life.

The app’s celebrity spotlight series, The Receipt, highlighted Lovato on Friday, January 24. Postmates, a goods delivery service, revealed that the “Stone Cold” singer’s go-to takeout food is sushi. While she’s tried 12 different restaurants around Los Angeles, she’s ordered from KOI Restaurant 19 times.

During an October 2016 evening, she opted for three rolls — a “She’s So LA” roll, California roll and spicy tuna roll. Lovato also ordered koi crispy rice, spicy seared albacore, kobe style potstickers, salmon carpaccio and hamachi fusion.

In the morning, Lovato frequently places orders through the app from Alfred Coffee in L.A. Her go-to way to start the day consists of an iced latte, coconut water and a ham and cheese croissant.

Lovato is set to be back in the spotlight in the coming weeks. In addition to performing at the Grammys on Sunday, January 26, the “Sober” singer will kick off Super Bowl LIV when she sings the National Anthem at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2.

The Camp Rock alum’s performances will mark the first time she’s taken the stage since her July 2018 overdose. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she wrote on January 14 via Instagram.

Lovato, who has been open about her substance abuse struggles, eating disorder battle and bipolar disorder diagnosis, reflected on how far she’s come at the Teen Vogue Summit in November.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she said at the time. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way … a strong woman.”

Scroll through to learn about Lovato through her Postmates history: