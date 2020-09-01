Disney theme parks are already looking ahead to spooky season! Though it’s technically still summer, the American attractions — Disney World in Florida and California’s Disneyland — just released a peek at all of the tasty Halloween snacks and drinks visitors to the beloved destinations can expect to find this fall, most of which will be available beginning September 8.

For starters, there is the Not So Poison Apple Cupcake, which, as its name suggests, was designed to look like the poisonous apple the Evil Queen attempted to give Snow White in the Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Thankfully, Disney’s latest version is definitely not toxic. Instead, it’s a scrumptious spiced apple cupcake with pecan crunch buttercream frosting, and can be found inside Disney World’s Pinocchio Village Haus.

Another creepy confection to look out for? The Pumpkin Spice Soft-Serve Sundae, which is available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies, within Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The pale orange frozen dessert is topped with whipped cream, caramel, and a generous helping of apropos orange and black sprinkles.

And since one of Disney’s most popular food items is its Dole Whip — vanilla ice cream blended together with pineapple juice and frozen pineapple chunks — it’s no surprise that the brand came out with a Halloween-themed version of the tropical treat.

Dubbed the Headless Horseman Rides Again, this drink, which is available at the Sunshine Tree Terrace — a snack bar at Disney World — gets its blood-red hue from Strawberry Dole Whip mixed with Fanta Strawberry. It also includes a Headless Horseman novelty straw for an additional spooky touch.

These Halloween-themed treats are the first new offerings since Disney closed all of its theme parks across the globe in March in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Disney World reopened in phases starting in July, Disneyland is currently still closed due to the health crisis. However, company officials told USA Today that the popular theme park is “ready” to reopen once California officials give the green light, though there’s no indication when that might occur.

Since many of its parks are still completely or partially closed, Disney has continued sharing recipes for some its most popular dishes on the official Disney Parks blog. So far, it has posted recipes for items such as its Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets and Walt’s Chili, which is named after Disney’s founder, Walt Disney, because he enjoyed it so much.

Scroll down to see more of Disney’s 2020 Halloween treats!