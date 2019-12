Festive Drinks Are a Must

According to the now-royal, her “Almond Milk Spiced Holiday Cocktail” can be served either hot or cold. If you prefer it hot, she suggests pouring it into a tumbler and garnishing it with a cinnamon stick. The cold version of this drink, which Meghan deemed “super pretty and equally delicious,” is best served in champagne glasses with a cinnamon/sugar rim.