Celebrities gotta eat! The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the best of the best in TV at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, but the ceremony isn’t one that includes a sit-down meal.

That meant famous attendees — including Mandy Moore and Naomi Watts — were sure to snack both before and after the star-studded award show, and boy did they eat well. Moore, who was nominated for playing This Is Us matriarch Rebecca Pearson, noshed on a picture-perfect cheese plate and crudités platter during her Emmy prep. The photogenic spread, which came from L.A. cheese shop Lady & Larder, included plenty of cheese, an array of fresh and dried fruits, seasonal veggies, bread sticks and more.

The singer also feasted on a cookie plate from L.A.’s Amara Kitchen, which featured plenty of chocolate chip and jam-filled treats.

As far as post-Emmy eats go, Olivia Culpo was thrilled to sip some wine and chow down on a burger at the Governors Ball — one of the most star-studded Emmy afterparties. “Can’t think of a better #Emmys date than a burger and glass of @sterlingvineyards,” the former Miss Universe winner wrote on Instagram.

On her Instagram Stories, Culpo shared footage of her eating said burger, which was actually a vegetarian-friendly patty from Beyond Meat. “It tastes like a real burger,” the model declared. “This is good.” In fact, the former beauty queen was so impressed with the burger that she expressed interest in adding it to the menu at Back40, the Rhode Island restaurant she runs with her family.

Scroll down to see what other stars ate before and after the 2019 Emmy Awards!