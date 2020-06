Uncle Ben’s

The rice brand, which features an older black man smiling on the box, will “evolve” to include a different image, according to parent company Mars Food. “We recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do,” said Caroline Sherman, a spokeswoman for Mars, in a statement. Though Mars is unclear on exactly when the packaging will be revamped, the corporation is “evaluating all possibilities.”