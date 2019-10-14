Who needs to dress up as something spooky this Halloween when you can go as something utterly scrumptious instead?

Though food-inspired costumes are nothing new (just ask Katy Perry!) the crop of yummy getups created just in time for Halloween 2019 is truly inspired. Need proof? KFC has launched a Colonel Sanders costume in honor of the October 31 holiday that comes in sizes that will fit both kids and adults.

As you may have guessed, the limited-edition getup is inspired by KFC’s founder, Colonel Harland Sanders. It consists of the businessman’s iconic white suit, dress pants and accessories such as facial hair, glasses and a handsome wig.

For something a bit more topical, Halloween revelers can ditch the coat and pants in exchange for a costume inspired by one of the year’s most popular drinks – White Claw. The outfit inspired by the wildly popular hard seltzer consists of a white two-piece ensemble paired with colorful fishnet stockings. The top half of the white costume sports the phrase, “Outlaw, Party Hard,” which is a play on the meme “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking the Claws.”

The costume comes in three shades – orange, green and pink – based on the corresponding White Claw flavors, and is expected to be one of the more popular choices this spooky season.

Scroll down to see more food-inspired Halloween costumes for 2019!