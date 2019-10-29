Halloween Is Not the Top Candy-Centric Holiday

Believe it or not, Halloween is not the top candy-centric holiday of the year. That honor belongs to Easter. In fact, Americans reported that they spent more money on candy for Easter than they do for Halloween, according to National Retail Federation data. When Fortune analyzed data from 2014, it found that Americans spent $2.4 billion on Easter candy and $2.1 billion for Halloween sweets. However, as noted above, the Halloween figure has risen in recent years, though it doesn’t yet eclipse Easter.