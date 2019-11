Burger King

The Ghost Whopper sandwich is the fast-food chain’s poltergeist-focused take on one of its most popular menu items. It consists of a quarter-pound of savory flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles and sliced white onions on a white cheddar cheese-flavored, white sesame seed bun. The creepy food is currently available for a limited time at 10 select BK restaurants across the country.