The Kardashians are going gaga over pink food! The reality TV family has thrown several parties over the last few months, and many of the lavish soirees feature eats with an unmistakable pale-pink hue. Though we’re not exactly sure which member of the well-known clan started this rosy food trend, there’s no denying that the vibrant items are quickly becoming mainstays at Kardashian shindigs.

Need proof? When Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 35th birthday in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 27, there’s no doubt that pink was the color of the night, especially when it came to what the star-studded crowd ate and drank. Attendees sipped on beverages from pale pink cups boasting some of the Revenge Body host’s most memorable sayings, and they snacked on mini-grilled cheese sandwiches filled with bright-pink cheese.

Despite Khloé’s best efforts, it’s actually the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner, that is perhaps most taken with the pink food trend. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted her Kylie Skin launch party in May 2019, every single thing on the menu either was pink or had a pink element.

For example, the Kylie Cosmetics founder served guests pink cocktails and even wowed attendees with sushi with bright-pink rice. The self-made billionaire even served ramen noodles in a pastel pink container that matched the color of her Kylie Skin packaging and included a set of matching pink chopsticks with each serving.

