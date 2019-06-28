It was all about Khloé Kardashian on Thursday, June 27, as the reality star turned 35 in extravagant style.

Surrounded by family members including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and friends including Sofia Richie and Malika Haqq, Khloé rang in her new year with a luxurious, pink-themed backyard party.

Khloé gave fans glimpses of the fancy affair on her Instagram Stories after she shared the video greetings she received from her loved ones.

“You are such a bright light in this world,” Kylie, 21, told her in one of the clips. “I look up to you so much. I’ve looked up to you all my life, and I still do.”

Added sister Kendall Jenner: “I admire your strength and the love that you give. And yeah, I hope to be more like you when I grow up.”

“You’re unbelievable, and you’re one of the best people I know,” Scott Disick told the Revenge Body host in his greeting. “Definitely the strongest person I know. And I think this new year coming up for you is going to be the best year you’ve had.”

Sister Kourtney Kardashian got a little shady in her message — but all in good fun. “I don’t remember you until you were 16, but starting at 16, you became the Thelma to my Louise, the Suzanne to my Jane, the Ethel to my Lucy — you can be Lucy — and the peanut butter to my jelly,” she said. “I could go on and on. The little sprinkle on my cupcake. I love you so much.”

And after Khloé’s tumultuous year, which saw her split with boyfriend Tristan Thompson after his latest cheating scandal, Kim wished that Khloé’s next 12 months “to be drama-free, to be happy, healthy, full of love, and no more bulls–t.”

Scroll down for photos from Khloé’s backyard bash.