Cooking with Kendall Jenner! The model recently walked Architectural Digest around her expansive California home in a YouTube video accompanying her September 2020 cover story and revealed that the kitchen is one of her favorite spaces in the entire home, especially thanks to one convenient gadget.

“This is most definitely the most-used room in the house,” the 24-year-old reality star said as she walked into her kitchen. “We are in here almost every single day and night. I make dinner with my friends most of the time.”

The space, which features dark green cabinetry, marble countertops, a separate island and gold faucets, is so inviting that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said it’s inspired her to cook more. “I never knew that a certain kitchen could make you want to cook so much,” she said, noting that she “never” used the kitchen in her previous home.

“I got here and this kitchen just, like, makes me want to cook and bake,” Jenner continued.

As for the color palette, the reality star said she was inspired to coat her kitchen cabinets in a “forest green” hue after seeing a photograph of something similar. She also noted that she was looking to create a space that was vastly different from her former kitchen.

“I had a white, just, like, simple stale kitchen in my last house, which are very beautiful, but I kind of wanted to warm it up and I thought it went so well with this house,” she said.

The California native’s kitchen is accented with gold faucets, which help maintain the “farmy-ish vibe” of the room.

As far as high-tech perks go, Jenner is particularly fond of her pot filler, which is a pipe that’s built directly into the wall above her stove that allows her to fill a pot of water without walking to a nearby sink. “I use this every day!” she said with a laugh, acknowledging that she almost declined to include the convenient gizmo in her home. “I use it every day because I’m a tea addict,” she added. “It’s perfect.”

The Moon Oral Care founder said of her home as a whole: “I’m really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like. In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”

