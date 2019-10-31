Who needs to trick or treat when you can just go ahead and eat? In celebration of Halloween on Thursday, October 31, stars including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ina Garten and more have shared photos of some of the celebratory sweets they’re chowing down on in order to get into a spooky mood.

For the Kylie Cosmetics founder, who has a serious sweet tooth, it’s all about some festively decorated baked goods. Just hours before Halloween officially began, the beauty boss took to her Instagram Stories to get her followers’ take on a somewhat controversial confection — frosted sugar cookies.

The sweets lead to plenty of debates on the internet every holiday season because they have vocal supporters, as well as ardent haters, and Jenner was curious to hear from her fans. “Who likes these?” she asked in an Instagram poll alongside a snapshot of her holding up one of the orange frosted eats. 71 percent of the reality star’s followers answered “Yes, duh,” in favor of the sprinkle-topped creations, while 29 percent replied “No b–ch.”

The fact that the Kylie Skin founder already took a sizable bite out of one of the cookies is a strong indicator that, like the majority of her Instagram followers, she’s a Halloween cookie stan.

However, given Jenner’s passion for Krispy Kreme doughnuts, (she’s called them her “favorite” indulgence on more than one occasion) it’s a bit surprising that she didn’t opt to snack on one of the North Carolina-based chain’s spooky-themed treats. A collection of three Halloween doughnuts — two monsters and one mummy — made their debut at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide for a limited time earlier this month.

Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim Kardashian, pulled double duty in the Halloween sweets department. On Tuesday, October 29, she made frightening cupcakes, which son Saint, 3, helped decorate. Though each of the desserts boasted a nice helping of light brown frosting, they were all designed in a slightly different manner. For example, one treat featured a gravestone with the word “Boo” on it, while another was topped with a bloody eyeball.

Scroll down to see Kardashian’s second Halloween dessert, as well as themed foods from more stars!