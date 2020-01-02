These Kourtney Kardashian-Approved Foods Will Help You Kick-Start a Detox

Why not start the new year on a fresh note? Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website shared a list of foods that will help you kick-start a detox and, not surprisingly, many of the healthy eats that made the cut already play an important role in the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s diet.

The roundup, which was published on Tuesday, January 1, features input from certified nutritionist Cara Clark, who noted that detoxes (and cleanses) have numerous health benefits. According to Clark, a detox has the ability to reduce toxins accumulated in the body from the food we eat, the products we use, and the environment where we live. It also allows you to rely on food for your source of energy and reduces fat storage while increasing your energy levels.

Additionally, Clark pointed out that detoxes can be helpful in identifying any food intolerances or sensitivities and may provide more efficient productivity for your liver.

So which of the 40-year-old reality star’s favorites made the list? For starters, Clark is a big fan of fresh fruit and vegetables, which Kardashian eats in a variety of in smoothies and salads, including her daily chef’s salad, which includes mixed greens and tomatoes.

As Clark put it, the more fruits you eat, the better, especially if they’re different hues. “How many different colors can you eat?” she wondered.

Similarly, when it comes to veggies, Clark is a proponent of eating those that are in season whenever you’re looking to start your detox. If you’d rather chow down on vegetables that are out of season, the healthy eating expert suggested buying greens that have been frozen, as they tend to be less expensive and taste better than veggies coming from far away.

Another detox prep food Clark can’t get enough of is avocados. Kardashian is also an avocado aficionado, and eats at least one of the nutritious green fruits per day, which she blends into her morning avocado smoothie.

“For any detox, knowing what to avoid is just as important as knowing what to eat,” Clark added. “Work to eliminate alcohol, sugar, soy, gluten, and dairy during this phase … it’s always good to give your digestive system a break from time to time.”

Scroll down to see more Kardashian-approved healthy eats that can help you kick-start a detox in 2020!