Just call her the keto queen! Shortly after starting the keto diet for the third time, Kourtney Kardashian published a rundown of her go-to snacks that comply with the restrictive eating regimen on her Poosh website.

“Since Kourt is currently back on keto (she likes to practice the high-fat diet to kickstart summer and detox her body), we wanted to share keto-friendly snacks to help curb midday cravings,” the post stated. “Though Kourt typically tries her best to avoid snacking while on the restrictive diet, this is what she eats when afternoon hunger hits.”

Since the diet mandates that you eat more fat and very few carbs, and also forbids foods such as grains, beans and juice, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had to get creative with her snack choices.

For example, the Poosh founder can’t exactly reach for whatever she wants on a typical charcuterie platter. While staples such as meat, cheese and nuts are keto-approved, fruits, crackers and jams need to be avoided because they contain carbohydrates.

However, according to the Poosh post, the California native came up with an awesome snack using two charcuterie board staples. “She did dip walnuts into the olive dip and said it was ‘bomb,’ the article said of the E! personality.

When she has a craving for something sweet, Kardashian has plenty of go-to noshes she can choose from. One of her favorites are her homemade coconut butter cups, which are a “guilt-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and keto-approved sweet treat.”

The reality star announced she was beginning the keto diet for the third time on June 30 and defended the prohibitive eating plan two days later. “To the one who said I should let you know that I am not a dietitian, you are correct. Sorry if anyone thought that was my profession,” Kardashian quipped via her Instagram Stories at the time, alongside a photo of her ketone meter as it was reading a test strip.

“And diabetes does run in my family and my dr. also has me check my glucose levels while doing keto for those questioning that too …” she noted. “Thank you all for your concern.”

The Kourtney & Kim Take New York alum added: “And to all of you saying keto is unhealthy, my dr. has me do it for brief periods to help detox metals or toxins. So I would not recommend this without checking with your dr. first. But my dr. I trust puts me on it and I personally love it.”

Scroll down to see more of Kardashian’s favorite keto-approved snacks!