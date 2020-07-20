Now is your chance to have a kitchen like Kourtney Kardashian! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared several of her go-to kitchen decor staples in a recent Poosh post — and all of the chic finds are surprisingly affordable.

“Given we’ve been in quarantine for about four months now, you’ve earned the lead chef title in your house,” the post, which was shared on Friday, July 17, stated. “So with all the extra time you’re spending in the kitchen experimenting with breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes, it only makes sense to create a space that’s functional and aesthetically pleasing because — for now — it’s the hottest ‘restaurant’ on the block, right?”

As a means of inspiration, the article included 10 ways to recreate 41-year-old Kardashian’s “kitchen vibe” via “pretty yet well-priced picks” all under $100.

For example, one of the Poosh founder’s favorite kitchen decor items is a black and brown barstool that swivels and has a bit of an industrial feel. “Sit here and enjoy Kourt’s avocado smoothie while you catch up on the morning news,” the article noted.

As for her dishes, the California native is a fan of neutral ceramic plates and bowls that provide plenty of room for whatever the E! personality might be eating at a given time.

Kardashian clearly loves spending time in her California kitchen. She shared a snapshot of herself standing in front of her stove in a green gown in February 2020. In the background of the photo, you can spot her array of spices and neutral dishes.

In January 2020, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum also announced she was making a change to her morning routine that meant she would be spending even more time in the food-focused room. “I started waking up 30 minutes earlier to make breakfast and sit down at the table with my babies instead of being rushed in the mornings,” she explained.

The star shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick.

Most recently, Kardashian whipped up some homemade spaghetti in her kitchen for Penelope’s birthday in July 2020.

Scroll down to see some of her favorite kitchen decor pieces.