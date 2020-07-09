Anything for the birthday girl! Kourtney Kardashian went all-out for her daughter Penelope‘s birthday on Wednesday, July 8.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day didn’t include a blowout themed party like Penelope had last year, but 41-year-old Kardashian’s only daughter turned 8 with several friends and family members by her side. The little one was also treated to two birthday meals on her special day.

On Wednesday morning, the Poosh founder prepared a batch of funfetti pancakes for her daughter, topped with plenty of whipped cream and a colorful dash of rainbow sprinkles.

By the time the sun went down, Penelope took part in a frog hunt with some pals while the adults made dinner. “Home made pasta for my girl,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories above a photo of some fresh noodles. “Thanks to @tracyromulus and @kingandkaui.”

Though it’s unclear if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made the pasta on her own or did so with help from a couple of friends, Penelope was undoubtedly pleased with her birthday meal, as pasta is one of her favorite foods.

In April, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of her and Penelope enjoying a plate of plain spaghetti together. While Penelope held the noodles on her lap, she and her mom each had one end of a spaghetti strand in their mouths. “My lady,” the E! personality captioned the sweet photo, making a reference to the Disney classic Lady and the Tramp.

Though Kardashian is currently on the keto diet for the third time (and therefore can’t eat pasta at the moment), she’s always maintained that she’s far less strict about what her children eat. In addition to Penelope, the star shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick.

“With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff and everything in moderation,” she told Health magazine in March. “When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

When Mason spent time with his aunt Kim Kardashian last month, the KKW Beauty founder, 39, shared a photo of the pair snacking on popcorn kernels and ice cream sandwiches. “When I baby sit…,” Kim captioned the picture, indicating she’s a bit more lenient than her older sister.