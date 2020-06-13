Stars — they really are just like Us! While there are certainly some celebrities who choose not to go out and buy their own groceries, plenty of famous folks actually like heading to their local supermarkets to pick out their favorite foods.

Take Naomi Campbell, for example. In July 2019, the famously particular Empire alum shared a video on her YouTube channel that was dedicated entirely to one of her Whole Foods runs. In the clip, Campbell, who was accompanied by a bodyguard, explained why she typically prefers to handle her own food shopping. “I need to do my own groceries, I can’t order them online. I don’t like them,” she told the camera at the time, noting that she prefers to pick out her own food so she can ensure nothing is bruised or damaged.

“I find grocery shopping therapeutic,” the London-born beauty added.

Still, picking up food can be a bit challenging given that Campbell has certain restrictions that play a role in what she can and cannot eat. In early 2019, she was told she must cut gluten, wheat and dairy from her diet. “What the f–k am I going to eat?” she lamented in the video. “All my comfort food just went down the drain and I’m sad, because that’s the kind of things I like to munch on at night.”

Among the foods that made the cut for the Swan author? Fresh basil, Japanese pears, lemons, grapes, peaches and Mandarin oranges. “I’ve got to stop eating candy and eat more fruit,” she declared.

Campbell also loaded up on spicy olives, which she “loves,” and a bevy of fruit-flavored coconut yogurts.

When Kaley Cuoco took to her Instagram Stories in March 2020 to share her supermarket experience at the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, things were a bit more hectic considering many items were sold out.

“I am at the grocery store trying to stock up and this guy has zero concern,” the Flight Attendant star said at the time as she focused on empty shelves and then angled her phone towards her husband, Karl Cook. “I just said, ‘We have to stock up on almond milk,’ and Karl [disagreed].”

As Cook explained, he wasn’t panicked because, while some shelves in the grocery store were sparse or bare, others had plenty of food left. “The produce section is totally full, so why the hell do we need to stock up on other things if the produce section is full?” he argued. “It makes no sense.”

Scroll down to see more stars shopping for their own groceries!