



Kourtney Kardashian is clapping back! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday, October 21, that featured her standing at a convenience store register in front of a pile of junk food. Surprisingly, she had the perfect response when when an Instagram user made a comment about her choices.

“I didn’t know you ate unhealthy,” the user commented on the snapshot, which showed a food haul that included Funyuns, Pringles, Cheetos and coconut water.

Without missing a beat, Kardashian, 40, shot back: “Road trip sooooo.”

Other social media users quickly came to the Poosh founder’s defense. “Road trip calories don’t count,” joked one commenter. Added another: “Life is too short to be judgey. Enjoy your snacks!”

Kardashian’s pal, Jason Kennedy, offered a slightly different take on her road trip staples. “At least the coconut water balances it out …” he playfully wrote.

“Exactly,” the reality star replied.

Though the Instagram user who first questioned Kardashian’s choices later clarified that he wasn’t criticizing her with his comment, there’s no denying that it’s very unusual to see the California native purchasing such a wide array of popular snack foods. Perhaps that’s why she used the devil emoji to caption her post!

The E! personality typically follows a strict eating regimen, and went on the keto diet for the second time in June. During her stint with the healthy eating craze, Kardashian ate minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes. “I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins,” she wrote in a Poosh post at the time. “I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between, if possible.”

Kardashian also said she avoided processed foods, sugary foods, just about every fruit except for berries, root vegetables, some condiments and sauces, unhealthy fats such as mayonnaise and alcohol.

Still, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum has been known to let her diet guard down every so often, which helps explain her junk food cravings. In a separate Poosh article shared in May, Kardashian opened up about her “cheat meal” philosophy. “A healthy lifestyle requires balance — allowing yourself to hit the snooze button when you really need it, skipping the gym for quality time with friends, and of course cheat days,” she wrote. “Yes, indulging every once in a while is self-care. Whether you follow a strict diet or not, we all deserve days off. No guilt and no boundaries.”

The eldest Kardashian sister went on to explain that her favorite cheat foods include waffles with butter and syrup, Double Stuf Oreos and Cheetos, which she picked up in the midst of her road trip.

What’s more? Kardashian proved you can indulge on occasion and still look great. Earlier this month, she shared a snapshot of herself posing topless in a pair of Jennifer Lopez Flawless Sculpt for Kohl’s jeans. The sexy selfie prompted the singer to comment: “Dat booty looks goooood.”

