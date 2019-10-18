



Just when we thought we couldn’t love Jennifer Lopez any more than we already do, she goes and applauds Kourtney Kardashian’s butt like the cheerleader we could all use.

On Friday, October 18, the “Jenny From the Block” singer took to her Instagram Story to repost a mirror selfie the oldest Kardashian previously shared on her Story.

With her arms covering her bare chest, the Poosh founder showcases a pair of Jennifer Lopez Flawless Sculpt for Kohl’s jeans with “Kourtney” written in cursive on the back pocket. In Lopez’s repost, she writes overtop of the photo, “Dat booty looks goooood.”

The Wedding Planner star is always one to lift another woman up, especially when that lady is paying tribute to her. For instance, during the 2019 Emmy Awards just last month, Emilia Clarke revealed that the 50-year-old’s character in Hustlers was the inspiration for her chic and sexy look.

“I think that J. Lo in Hustlers is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen,” Clarke told ET‘s Kevin Frazier on the red carpet. “I heckled in the cinema. I’m English, I don’t do that, but I did! So J.Lo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long.” Though not quite as risqué as the stripper character, the Game of Thrones star did done a daring plunging neckline with bauble earrings.

The Bronx native than took to Instagram to celebrate this little shout out, posting the clip and writing, “When the Mother of Dragons meets #Romona. #dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke.”

Continuing her streak, Kourtney then posted another mirror selfie on Thursday, October 17, wearing an all-green workout ensemble from Kelly Rowland’s Fabletics collection. Again, tagging the former Destiny’s Child member in the post, Rowland reposted to her story with a heart-eye emoji.

It doesn’t get any better than high-powered women cheering on other powerful women.

