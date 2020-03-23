Staying healthy. Gwyneth Paltrow ventured out to her local California farmers market with her husband Brad Falchuk on Sunday, March 22, and took extreme measures to keep herself safe during the outing amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Politician star, 47, shared a snapshot of herself on Instagram clad in sunglasses and a black mask. She was also wearing a matching dress and sneakers and had on a pair of blue gloves as she held a plastic bag filled with food in each hand.

“@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity,” the Academy Award winner explained in the caption. “Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol).”

The Glee alum, who noted that this is “not the time for denial,” went on to encourage others to go outside as little as possible in an effort to stop the coronavirus spread. “We must take this seriously and shelter in place,” she declared. “It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love.”

For her part, Paltrow has been doing her best to follow her own advice. In recent days she has taken to her Instagram Stories several times to show the various meals she has prepared for her family. In addition to Falchuk, 49, Paltrow shares children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Falchuk also has two kids — Isabella and Brody — from his first marriage to Suzanne Falchuk.

On Thursday, March 19, Paltrow made spaghetti with a turkey ragu using the first recipe she ever featured on her Goop website in 2008. Two days later, the Iron Man star whipped up a bowl of chili and what appeared to be a piece of breaded fish.

“I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear,” the Los Angeles native wrote in the conclusion of her initial Instagram post. “We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.