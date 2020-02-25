Taking one for the team! Jimmy Kimmel smelled Gwyneth Paltrow‘s controversial Goop candle on air during a recent episode of his late night show — and his reaction was priceless.

The comedian, 52, and actress-turned-lifestyle guru, 47, had a candid conversation about the Goop product that made countless headlines earlier this year during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, February 24. The $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle sold out instantly when it first landed on the Goop website in January, teasing a “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected” scent.

“One day, we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around, and I smelled something and I said … as a joke!” the Politician actress explained to Kimmel, pausing to gesture at the label of the candle. “But then I was like, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that?’ What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your table.”

As the Avengers star carried on about the inception of the questionable product, Kimmel warily tested out the scent for himself. The host lit the candle at his desk as Paltrow sat beside him, laughing nervously.

“It smells nice,” Kimmel concluded with a conflicted look on his face. “It smells kind of masculine.”

Paltrow reassured him that the product wasn’t actually supposed to smell like anyone’s private parts, causing Kimmel to playfully accuse her of “false advertising.”

While the Emmy nominee was pleasantly surprised by the results of his experience with the eccentric scent, not everyone feels as positively towards Paltrow’s latest wild venture. Shortly after the product was first released, Martha Stewart critiqued the Country Strong actress for the candle’s overt shock value.

“She does that kind of irritating … she’s trying to shush up the public to listen to her. And that’s great, I mean, let her do her thing. I wouldn’t buy that candle,” the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January.

Stewart has been a frequent skeptic of Paltrow and her brand, admitting on Barstool Sports’ “The Corp” podcast in August 2019 that she wished the movie star would stay in her lane.