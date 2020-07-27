Sharing her culinary knowledge! It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner knows how to whip up a good meal and has some pretty ace food hacks that she loves to share with her social media followers. The reality star’s latest trick involves a millennial favorite — avocado toast.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, shared her own avocado toast recipe via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 26. Though the savory favorite is relatively easy to make, there’s no denying that Jenner has put her own tasty spin on it.

In the first Story regarding the dish, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo of all of the ingredients and even listed them below. To make Jenner’s version of the popular meal you need sourdough bread, avocado, crushed red pepper and salt. She also tops the toast with an unlikely ingredient — honey — for a dash of sweetness.

By the looks of it, Jenner toasts the bread first and then tops it with fresh avocado, which she whips into a guacamole-like consistency. After she spoons the avocado mixture onto the crispy bread, the makeup mogul tops it with crushed red pepper flakes and flakey sea salt, as well as a drizzle of raw honey.

The result, which Jenner noted was very tasty, is an avocado toast that’s both sweet and spicy.

The last time the Life of Kylie alum shared a breakfast recipe with her social media followers was in May, when she posted a recipe tutorial for her version of french toast on her Instagram Stories.

As Jenner explained at the time, her take on the breakfast staple is coated in crushed up Frosted Flakes after being dunked in a mixture with eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Apparently, the cereal coating gives the meal an irresistible “flakey” finish.

In March, the California native dropped even more breakfast wisdom when she revealed her “easy banana pancakes” recipe just after the coronavirus crisis began.

That meal is made with a mashed up banana, pancake mix, oat milk, an egg, some vanilla and sugar. Jenner’s trick for this breakfast food is all about portion size. Instead of making a short stack of large pancakes, the E! personality prefers to whip up several smaller pancakes. And in order to make sure each pancake is the ideal “mini” size, Jenner uses a teaspoon to transfer the batter from the bowl to the pan.

Scroll down to learn how to make Jenner’s version of avocado toast!