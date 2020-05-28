Food

Lindsey Vonn Reveals What She Eats in a Day, How Her Diet Has Changed Since She Retired From Skiing

By
Lindsey Vonn Reveals What She Eats in a Day, How Her Diet Has Changed Since She Retired
 Shutterstock
7
1 / 7

Eggs and Avocado

Vonn keeps things “pretty simple” with this protein-packed breakfast.

Back to top