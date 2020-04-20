Ready for turtle time! Ramona Singer recently revealed the staples she keeps inside her refrigerator — and it should come as no surprise that the kitchen appliance contains several bottles of wine, among other nutritious foods and beverages.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 63, gave Bravo cameras a peek inside her fridge (before the coronavirus pandemic began) and marveled that people were even interested in what foods she keeps on hand in her Manhattan apartment. She recently relocated after moving out of the NYC pad she once shared with her now ex-husband, Mario Singer.

“Everyone likes to know what everyone has in their refrigerator,” the Bravo personality said with a laugh. “Now Avery doesn’t live here anymore, so this is really what I keep stocked for me and whoever stops over.”

The reality star continued: “I really like to eat healthy, so I definitely have some type of breakfast here.”

For her first meal of the day, Ramona keeps yogurt, organic eggs and organic bread on hand. “I actually have some bagels too,” she revealed. “Sometimes you have to indulge.”

Additionally, while most people keep their cereal in a cabinet or pantry, Ramona opts to keep hers in the fridge as a snack that she and her dog share. “Cheerios!” she exclaimed. “Coco likes Cheerios and I like Cheerios.”

Ever the entertainer, the New York native also has an array of “different cheeses” because “you never know when someone is coming over.” Company can pick from other nutritious snacks such as “fresh hummus” or fruit.

When it comes to beverages, Ramona eagerly pointed out her chilled vino stash, which she keeps tucked away on her refrigerator door. “Wine! You gotta have wine, right? Turtle time!”

As RHONY watchers may know, “turtle time” involves relaxing and having fun with your pals. “‘Turtle Time’ is in the privacy of your home or a place you have fun with your friends,” Ramona explained in a July 2011 Bravo blog post. “It means cutting loose, having some Pinot Grigio and even dancing.”

The fridge also has plenty of room for various milks and dairy-free alternatives, San Pellegrino and more. “That’s all you need,” she explained. “Anything else I just get delivered.”

Scroll down to see what other foods and drinks Ramona keeps in her refrigerator!