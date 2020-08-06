Prince William and Prince Harry Love Roast Chicken

While Meghan Markle’s fondness for roast chicken is well-documented, former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the brothers for four years when they were children, revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry were once fans of the dish as well. “[They] both love roasted chicken,” he told Us exclusively in August 2020. “[They also] love roast potatoes and potatoes that you bite into and all that fat runs down your chin,” McGrady recalled. “Not healthy at all, but so good.”