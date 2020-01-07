New year, new pantry! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), are getting organized in 2020 and they’re starting with the food-focused space.

On Monday, January 6, Lauren, 34, took to her Instagram to show off the newly organized pantry in the couple’s New Jersey home. “Obsessed with the outcome of our pantry, thanks to @theprojectneat! 😍,” she captioned a pair of photos of the impressive room.

In the snapshots, the white locale is neat as a pin thanks to a series of enviable organizational tactics. While shelves on the left side of the room hold an array of different bottled beverages, the center shelves boast a variety on snacks, condiments and baking ingredients, each housed in their own container or bin.

On the other hand, the right side of the pantry is stacked with canned drinks, an array of supplements and more.

In a series of Instagram Stories from Tuesday, January 7, Lauren gave her fans an even more in-depth look inside the panty and highlighted some of her go-to favorite foods. “OK guys, so because I love you, I’m going to show you canned tomatoes for homemade sauce!” she said, while focusing the camera on several large cans of tomatoes.

“Also, if you don’t know about Rao’s, find out about it,” she continued, pivoting the camera to show multiple jars of Rao’s brand tomato sauce. “Their arrabbiata is amazing. I use their sauces when I do cauliflower pizzas.”

There’s also an entire section of the pantry “for show” that is dedicated to custom “merchandise and promo stuff” from Mike’s Jersey Shore days, including tomato sauce jars and chocolate bars featuring labels with the show’s cast on them. “We don’t use it,” Lauren said with a laugh.

As Lauren noted in her Instagram caption, the newly spotless pantry is thanks, in part, to The Project Neat — a professional home organization company based in New Jersey. “They made it so neat and functional!” she gushed on the photo-sharing app.

What’s more? Lauren indicated that the pantry was just the start of her and 37-year-old Mike’s quest to organize their home. “I can’t wait to see what they can do with our closets!” she added. “Stay tuned.”

Though the Sorrentino’s may be new fans of The Project Neat, the company already has ties to the Jersey Shore cast. Back in May 2019, The Project Neat tackled Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s massive closet, writing on Instagram at the time, “Such a pleasure revamping @snooki ‘s closet! We had such a fun experience with such a cool ‘mawma.’”

